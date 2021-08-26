Estás leyendo: Montero: "La prioridad en Afganistán deben ser las mujeres y personas LGTBI"

Afganistán Montero: "La prioridad en Afganistán deben ser las mujeres y personas LGTBI"

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero ha declarado que "se están haciendo todos los esfuerzos posibles para asegurar la salida de Afganistán de todas las personas que lo puedan necesitar".

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. Foto de archivo. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha señalado este jueves que la prioridad internacional, así como la del Gobierno español, "deben ser las mujeres y personas LGTBI en Afganistán ahora y en los próximos meses".

Montero ha hecho estas declaraciones tras asistir de forma telemática a un encuentro de ministros de Igualdad en el marco de la Conferencia del G20 para abordar la situación de las mujeres en Afganistán.

"Una agenda feminista internacional, el marco internacional de los derechos humanos y las alianzas entre países para lograr estos objetivos son herramientas fundamentales", ha añadido la titular de Igualdad.

Montero asegura que para el  Gobierno los derechos de las mujeres ya son una prioridad

Además, Montero ha subrayado que para el Gobierno los derechos de las mujeres ya son una prioridad y, por ello, "se están haciendo todos los esfuerzos posibles para asegurar la salida del país de todas las personas que lo puedan necesitar". En este sentido, ha pedido "una profunda reflexión sobre cómo reforzar la acción de las distintas instituciones internacionales para garantizar los derechos de las mujeres y niñas y de las personas LGTBI", ya que la violación de los derechos de las afganas es "una realidad estructural que se vive desde hace décadas".

