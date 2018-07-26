La imagen de Ahed Tamimi, joven palestina encarcelada durante ya más de siete meses por el régimen israelí tras abofetear a un soldado, ha aparecido representada en el muro de apartheid en la ciudad de Beit Lahm (Bélen), en la ocupada Cisjordania.
Ahed fue detenida tras las protestas de 200 palestinos contra las fuerzas israelíes por la decisión de la administración de Washington de reconocer a Jerusalén como la capital de Israel.
Ante la posible liberación de la joven el próximo domingo, tal y como ha comunicado su padre, Bassem Tamimi, el artista italiano Jorit Agoch ha querido dibujar, 'a lo grande', este símbolo de la resistencia palestina.
