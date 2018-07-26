Público
Público

Ahed Tamimi Ahed Tamimi, joven símbolo de la resistencia palestina, representada en el muro del apartheid israelí

Ante la posible excarcelación de la activista el próximo domingo, el artista italiano Jorit Agoch ha querido dibujar a la adolescente 'a lo grande'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ahed Tamimi - AFP

Ahed Tamimi - AFP

La imagen de Ahed Tamimi, joven palestina encarcelada durante ya más de siete meses por el régimen israelí tras abofetear a un soldado, ha aparecido representada en el muro de apartheid en la ciudad de Beit Lahm (Bélen), en la ocupada Cisjordania.

Ahed fue detenida tras las protestas de 200 palestinos contra las fuerzas israelíes por la decisión de la administración de Washington de reconocer a Jerusalén como la capital de Israel.

Ahed Tamimi - AFP

Ahed Tamimi - AFP

Ante la posible liberación de la joven el próximo domingo, tal y como ha comunicado su padre, Bassem Tamimi, el artista italiano Jorit Agoch ha querido dibujar, 'a lo grande', este símbolo de la resistencia palestina.

Etiquetas