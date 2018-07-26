Público
Acoso machista a las periodistas Nuevo caso de acoso machista a una reportera francesa en las fiestas de Bayona

Un hombre intentó besar a la periodista de la cadena France 3 Aquitaine cuando estaba realizando una conexión en directo

Imagen del momento en el que un hombre intenta basar a una periodista en Bayona, Francia.

La lacra volvió a quedar retratada durante el Mundial de Fútbol de Rusia, hace apenas un mes, pero sigue repitiéndose (y retransmitiéndose) casi a diario. Esta vez ha ocurrido en Bayona, ciudad del País Vasco francés, y la víctima ha sido una reportera de la candena de televisión France 3 Aquitaine, según recoge el diario Naiz.

La periodista se encontraba realizando una conexión en directo con motivo de las fiestas de la ciudad francesa cuando un hombre se acercó por detrás y trató de besarla delante la cámara y de los televidentess. Momentos después emprendió la huida a la carrera.

La trabajadora logró zafarse de la intentona machista para concluir su crónica, que 
trató de quitarle importancia al suceso. " Bueno... hay bastante entusiasmo", dijo. La propia cadena ha tratado de quitar hierro al asunto importancia y ha indicado que "justo antes del inicio oficial de las fiestas de Baiona, los fiesteros ya están su ambiente".

