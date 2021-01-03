NiameyActualizado:
El doble ataque perpetrado ayer por un grupo de hombres armados desconocidos contra dos aldeas de Níger, situadas al norte de la capital Niamey, ha causado la muerte de 71 civiles y 22 heridos, informaron hoy a Efe fuentes oficiales.
Los hombres armados, que llegaron a la zona en motos y coches, atacaron primero la población de Tchoma Bangou, en la región de Tillabéri y situada a unos 150 kilómetros al norte de Niamey, donde mataron a 56 personas, y causaron heridas a otras 22, nueve de las cuales se encuentran en estado grave.
Las fuentes añadieron que el mismo grupo de atacantes irrumpió, poco después, en el poblado vecino de Zaroum-Darey, dejando 15 muertos y saqueando el ganado que habían encontrado a su paso.
Según testigos consultados por Efe los asaltantes, que estaban equipados con diferentes tipos de armas, vinieron a las dos poblaciones atacadas desde el territorio maliense en el que supuestamente tienen sus bases.
Aunque hasta el momento ningún grupo ha reivindicado la acción, presenta muchas similitudes con los ataques perpetrados por grupos yihadistas en Níger y toda la región del Sahel.
Este atentado coincide con el anuncio este sábado de los resultados de las elecciones presidenciales del pasado domingo y que dieron la victoria al candidato oficialista y exministro de Exteriores Mohamed Bazoum, aunque tendrá que ir a la segunda vuelta el próximo 21 de febrero al no haber logrado superar el 50% de los votos.
La lucha contra el ascenso de los dos grupos yihadistas activos en la región, el Estado Islámico (EI) y el Frente de Apoyo al Islam y a los Musulmanes (aliado de Al Qaeda), será uno de los desafíos más importantes del próximo presidente de Níger.
