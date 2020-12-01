Estás leyendo: Al menos dos muertos tras un atropello en una zona peatonal en la ciudad alemana de Tréveris

Público
Público

Al menos dos muertos tras un atropello en una zona peatonal en la ciudad alemana de Tréveris

Urgente

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Al menos dos personas han muerto por un atropello múltiple en una zona peatonal de la ciudad alemana de Tréveris, en la zona oeste del país, según ha informado la Policía, que ha instado a la ciudadanía a evitar la zona mientras se investiga el suceso.

La Policía de la localidad ha confirmado en Twitter el arresto de una persona, supuestamente el conductor del coche, así como la incautación del vehículo.

Las fuentes policiales no han concretado el número de heridos, pero según el alcalde de la ciudad, el socialdemócrata Wolfram Leibe, se trata de unas diez personas.

La zona de esa localidad del Land de Renania Palatinado que está próxima a la frontera con Luxemburgo ha quedado acordonada y se ha desplegado un fuerte dispositivo policial, según el canal de televisión pública regional SWR.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público