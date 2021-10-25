Estás leyendo: Al menos dos muertos en las protestas contra el golpe de Estado en Sudán

Al menos dos muertos en las protestas contra el golpe de Estado en Sudán

"Dos revolucionarios han perdido la vida después de resultar heridos por disparos de las fuerzas del consejo militar golpista", anunció en su página de Facebook el Comité Central de Médicos de Sudán.

Protestas contra el golpe de Estado en Sudán el lunes 25 de octubre de 2021. MOHAMMED ABU OBAID / EFE

Al menos dos personas han muerto este lunes por heridas de bala durante las manifestaciones en contra del golpe de Estado urdido por los militares en Sudán. El grupo de militares ha arrestado al primer ministro sudanés Abdalá Hamdok, después de que este rechazara "apoyar el golpe" de Estado. Se desconoce el paradero del primer ministro.

Se pone fin al proceso de transición democrática que se inició tras la caída del dictador Omar al Bashir, en abril de 2019. "Dos revolucionarios han perdido la vida después de resultar heridos por disparos de las fuerzas del consejo militar golpista", ha afirmado en su página de Facebook el Comité Central de Médicos de Sudán, que informa que hay más de 80 heridos.

La Unión Europea ha condenado la detención del primer ministro. El Alto Representante de la UE para Política Exterior, Josep Borrell, ha afirmado que "las acciones de los militares representan una traición a la revolución, la transición y las legítimas solicitudes del pueblo sudanés de paz, justicia y desarrollo económico". Pide, además, a los militares que pongan "en libertad de inmediato a las personas que han detenido ilegalmente".

El Ministerio de Información ha denunciado que "las fuerzas militares están disparando con munición real contra los manifestantes que rechazan el golpe militar en Jartum", según recoge Europa Press. El Ministerio asegura que "decenas de miles" de personas han salido a las calles y han intentado llegar a la sede del Mando General del Ejército.

