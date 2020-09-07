madridActualizado:
El opositor ruso Alexei Navalni ha salido del coma que le habían inducido los médicos tras el supuesto envenenamiento sufrido el 20 de agosto y "responde a estímulos verbales", según el parte difundido este lunes por el hospital de Berlín donde permanece ingresado.
Los médicos prevén retirarle la ventilación asistida, si bien por ahora admiren que es "demasiado pronto" para evaluar los efectos a largo plazo que puede acarrearle el "grave envenenamiento" sufrido, atribuido por los expertos alemanes a un agente nervioso del tipo Novichok.
El Gobierno de Angela Merkel ha dado por confirmada la tesis del envenenamiento, descartada en un primer momento por los médicos que le atendieron en la ciudad siberiana de Omsk. Berlín ha endurecido sus mensajes contra Moscú, al que reclama que esclarezca lo ocurrido.
Las autoridades rusas, por su parte, han acusado a las alemanas de ralentizar las investigaciones abiertas en Rusia y han sugerido que hay un trasfondo político en las acusaciones lanzadas desde Alemania.
