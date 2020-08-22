Estás leyendo: El opositor ruso Alexei Navalni llega a Berlín para ser tratado en Alemania

Los seguidores de Navalni creen que el activista fue víctima de un envenenamiento por un té que tomó en el aeropuerto de Omsk. Navalni es uno de los críticos más destacados de Putin y ha estado varias veces detenido.

Alexéi Navalni. / Reuters
Alexéi Navalni. / Reuters

El opositor ruso Alexei Navalni llegó este sábado al aeropuerto de Tegel en Berlín desde Siberia a bordo de un avión con personal médico y su estado es "estable", según una portavoz.

De acuerdo con medios alemanes los planes originales eran que el avión aterrizase en otro aeropuerto de Berlín.

Navalni está en coma debido posiblemente a una intoxicación aunque los médicos rusos que le trataron primero hablaban de problemas de metabolismo.

La esposa de Navalni, Julia, llegó con él a Berlín, según sus colaboradores. El opositor ruso será tratado en el hospital universitario La Charité y su traslado a Alemania fue iniciativa de la organización Cinema for Peace.

Inicialmente los médicos rusos negaron la autorización de que Navalni volara a Alemania por considerar que no estaba en condiciones de hacerlo pero posteriormente cedieron, después de que el activista fuera examinado por médicos alemanes.

La esposa de Navalni había dirigido también una carta al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin pidiendo que se le permitiera salir del país.

Navalni sufrió un colapso el jueves en un vuelo interno en Rusia y estuvo inicialmente internado en un hospital en Omsk, en Siberia y 2.200 kilómetros al este de Moscú.

Los seguidores de Navalni creen que el activista fue víctima de un envenenamiento por un té que tomó en el aeropuerto de Omsk. Navalni es uno de los críticos más destacados de Putin y ha estado varias veces detenido.

