Angola despenaliza la homosexualidad y permite el aborto en ciertos casos

El Parlamento de Angola ha aprobado un nuevo Código Penal, el primero desde su independencia, que no contempla ninguna condena para las relaciones entre personas del mismo sexo y despenaliza el aborto en ciertos casos, según ha informado este jueves Human Rights Watch (HRW).
El antiguo Código Penal, en vigor desde 1886 y no reformado en ningún momento tras la independencia de Portugal en 1975, contemplaba penas de cárcel de 6 meses a 3 años para quienes practicasen "actos contra natura", una fórmula muy utilizada en varias legislaciones africanas para criminalizar las relaciones sexuales entre personas del mismo sexo.
"No se ha realizado ningún enjuiciamiento en este sentido, por eso provisiones como esa coartan los derechos de las personas lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales (LGTB), poniendo sus vidas íntimas bajo escrutinio", dijo el director del programa LGTB de HRW, Graeme Reid, en un comunicado enviado este jueves a los medios.
La despenalización de la homosexualidad es una de las novedades que incluye el Código Penal adoptado este miércoles por el Parlamento de Angola, tras diez años de debates.
Tres supuestos contemplados para el aborto
El debate sobre el aborto fue uno de los más polémicos y el que provocó el Código Penal no fuera aprobado en la anterior legislatura, que finalizó en 2017, por falta de apoyo de la mayor fuerza de oposición, la Unidad Nacional para la Independencia Total de Angola (UNITA).
Finalmente, el nuevo marco legal penalizará de 2 a 8 años de cárcel cuando el aborto se practique fuera de los supuestos contemplados: peligro de la vida o salud de la madre o del feto, y por violación. En algunas versiones anteriores del proyecto de ley, se llegó a contemplar el aborto libre hasta las diez semanas.
