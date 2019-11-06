Público
Jordania Apuñaladas ocho personas, entre ellas cuatro turistas, en las ruinas de Jerash

Una fuente de los servicios de seguridad citada por la agencia Reuters había afirmado inicialmente que entre las víctimas había tres turistas españolas, un extremo que ya han negado fuentes del Ministerio de Exteriores de España.

06/11/2019 - Trasladan a un turista herido al hospital tras ser apuñalado en las ruinas de Jerash. / REUTERS - MUHAMMAD HAMED

Tres turistas mexicanos y una suiza y otras cuatro personas de nacionalidad jordana han resultado heridas por un apuñalamiento múltiple perpetrado este miércoles en las inmediaciones de las ruinas romanas de Jerash, situadas en el noroeste de Jordania, según han informado fuentes de los servicios de seguridad.

Entre los heridos hay un guía turístico y un guardia de seguridad. Todos se encuentran hospitalizados. La información sobre su estado y la gravedad de las heridas es confusa. El presunto agresor ha sido detenido y se encuentra ya bajo custodia de las autoridades. Según la Dirección de Seguridad Pública jordana, el agresor es un hombre buscado por la justicia que, cuando las fuerzas de seguridad se disponían a detenerle, atacó a los visitantes.

En un vídeo difundido en las redes sociales, se puede ver a una mujer tendida en el suelo bocabajo con una herida en la espalda, mientras que otro hombre aparece sentado con la camisa empapada de sangre. Entre una gran revuelo, también se puede ver muchas manchas de sangre alrededor de ellos

Jerash es uno de los lugares turísticos más visitados de Jordania, y en el complejo histórico existen varios monumentos y restos arqueológicos que datan de la época romana. En su época de esplendor, llegó a ocupar 90 hectáreas, pero sufrió graves daños por un terremoto en el siglo VIII.

