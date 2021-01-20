miamiActualizado:
El excandidato republicano de Florida Gabriel García, que es miembro del grupo ultraderechista Proud Boys, fue detenido este martes y acusado de participar en el asalto al Capitolio ocurrido el pasado 6 de enero.
"Irrumpimos en el Capitolio, está a punto de ponerse fea la cosa", señaló García en un video sobre la toma que él mismo publicó en las redes sociales. García, de 40 años y ex miembro del Ejército de EEUU, fue detenido hoy, según informó el diario Miami Herald, que tuvo acceso al archivo judicial.
Detalló que el latino tuvo este martes su primer día en la corte en la que enfrenta cargos relacionados con su participación de los desordenes y la entrada violenta al Capitolio que protagonizaron seguidores del presidente Donald Trump.
García, que participó sin éxito en las elecciones primarias por el Distrito 116 de Florida, pedía a gritos, según se ve en el video, la liberación de "Enrique", en referencia al líder de los Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, también de Florida y de origen cubano.
Tarrio fue arrestado en Washington dos días antes del asalto al Capitolio, cuando llegó a la capital estadounidense, por cargos relacionados con la quema de una banderola con el lema "Black Lives Matter" ("Las vidas negras importan") que retiró el mes pasado de una iglesia histórica de la raza negra en la ciudad. El líder del grupo ultraderechista enfrenta un cargo de destrucción de propiedad, un delito menor, además de otros dos cargos por posesión de cargadores de armas de fuego con capacidad extra para balas.
El grupo Proud Boys es el que mayor protagonismo ha cobrado en los últimos meses entre las organizaciones de ultraderecha que apoyan a Trump, que mañana se despide de la Presidencia, que asumirá el demócrata Joe Biden.
