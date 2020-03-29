Estás leyendo: Italia alcanza los 10.779 muertos, 756 en un día, aunque se estabilizan los contagios

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Coronavirus en Italia Italia alcanza los 10.779 muertos, 756 en un día, aunque se estabilizan los contagios

Se han curado 13.030 personas, 643 en el último día, según informó el jefe de la Protección civil en su rueda de prensa diaria

Plaza del centro de Roma, desierta por la pandemia. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
Plaza del centro de Roma, desierta por la pandemia. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

roma

Actualizado:

efe

El número de fallecidos en Italia a causa del coronavirus alcanzó hoy los 10.779, lo que supone 756 muertes en las últimas 24 horas y se registró un pequeño aumento de los contagiados, informó este domingo Protección Civil.

El número total de personas infectadas actualmente son 73.880 y se registran 3.851 más que ayer, mientras que este viernes el aumento había sido de 3.651 enfermos más y en total se ha llegado a los 97.689 contagiados desde el pasado 20 de febrero cuando se detectó el primer caso.

Y se han curado 13.030 personas, 643 en el último día, según informó el jefe de la Protección civil en su rueda de prensa diaria. El dato de los contagios demuestran que la tendencia hoy no baja, pero se mantiene estable y mucho depende del número de pruebas que se han realizado.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú