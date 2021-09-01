Estás leyendo: Aterrizan en la base de Rota tres aviones con 372 evacuados de Afganistán

Público
Público

Aterrizan en la base de Rota tres aviones con 372 evacuados de Afganistán

Ya son más de 2.000 las personas que han llegado a la base Naval de Rota donde son atendidos por la marina estadounidense antes de partir hacia su nuevo destino. 

01/09/2021 Afganos en Rota
Refugiados afganos llegan a la Base Naval de Rota. María José López / Europa Press

Tres vuelos norteamericanos con 372 evacuados de Afganistán han aterrizado este miércoles en la base naval de Rota (Cádiz) y un segundo vuelo con destino a Estados Unidos partirá esta noche con 128 pasajeros.

La Embajada de Estados Unidos en España ha informado de que, como en llegadas anteriores, el operativo del Gobierno de ese país continúa con la labor de recibir, procesar y dar toda la ayuda posible a las necesidades básicas de los evacuados en el proceso de reasentamiento en sus destinos definitivos.

Así, este miércoles hasta las 17.30 horas, la base naval ha recibido la llegada de tres vuelos procedentes de bases norteamericanas de Oriente Medio, con un total de 372 evacuados.

Con estos tres aviones con pasajeros afganos, ya son más de 2.000 las personas evacuadas que han llegado a la base de Rota, donde son atendidas en el campamento habilitado por la marina estadounidense hasta su próximo destino.

Además, con el anuncio de la salida esta noche del miércoles de un segundo vuelo con 128 refugiados afganos, ya son cerca de 500 los que han partido hacia el país estadounidense. El pasado martes, a las 23.20 horas despegaba de Rota el primer avión con 350 evacuados.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público