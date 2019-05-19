Donald Trump ha anunciado que cancelará una partida de 929 millones de dólares (832 millones de euros) para la construcción del tren de alta velocidad de California después de rechazar una apelación del estado de la costa oeste.
En la construcción del AVE entre los Ángeles y San Francisco participan tres empresas españolas: Ferrovial, Dragados y Sener, informa Reuters.
Según la Administración Federal de Ferrocarriles (FRA) del Departamento de Transporte de Estados Unidos, los fondos, otorgados en un acuerdo de 2010, se han cancelado porque el estado california había "incumplido repetidamente" y "no había logrado un progreso razonable en el proyecto".
En un comunicado, la Administración Federal de Ferrocarriles explicó que estudia "todas las opciones" en la búsqueda de la devolución de 2.500 millones de dólares ya recibidos por California para la construcción del AVE entre Los Ángeles y San Francisco.
La decisión se enmarca en una batalla entre el Gobierno de Trump y el estado de California en temas de inmigración, emisiones contaminantes de vehículos y política de internet.
