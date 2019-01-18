Bolsonaro condecora a Netanyahu tras la alianza inédita entre Brasil e Israel

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, condecoró al primer ministro de Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu, con la Orden Nacional del Cruzeiro do Sul, uno de los más altos reconocimientos que confiere el Estado brasileño. La decisión de otorgar a Netanyahu la Orden Nacional del Cruzeiro do Sul, en el grado de Gran Cruz, fue publicada hoy en el "Diario Oficial" después de la alianza inédita firmada entre ambos países.
Brasil e Israel han estrechado sus relaciones desde la llegada al poder de Bolsonaro, quien asumió la presidencia el pasado 1 de enero tras ganar las elecciones de octubre con un 55 % de los votos frente al progresista Fernando Haddad, sucesor del encarcelado expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva en la carrera electoral.
Netanyahu estuvo presente en la toma de cargo del ultraderechista, un gesto simbólico después de que el presidente brasileño anunciara su deseo de trasladar la embajada de Brasil en Israel de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén, como ya hicieron Estados Unidos y Guatemala.
En la investidura, el primer ministro de Israel celebró la "nueva era" iniciada por ambos países, que han sellado una asociación estratégica para cooperar en áreas como tecnología, defensa, agricultura, seguridad y agua."Israel es la tierra prometida. Y Brasil es la tierra de la promesa", dijo Netanyahu durante su visita a Brasil.
