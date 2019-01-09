Público
Bolsonaro retira a Brasil del pacto migratorio de la ONU

El presidente califica el acuerdo como un instrumento que "atenta contra la soberanía de Brasil" y es "inadecuado para tratar el problema migratorio".

04/01/2019 - El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, participa en el relevo de la dirección del alto Comando de la Aeronáutica, hoy en Brasilia (Brasil). Bolsonaro, capitán de la reserva del Ejército, volvió a enaltecer hoy la fuerte presencia de los mil

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, participa en el relevo de la dirección del alto Comando de la Aeronáutica. EFE/Joédson Alves

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Brasil ha informado este martes de que el país abandona el Pacto Mundial sobre Migración de la ONU, según ha señalado la cadena de noticias Telesur.

La retirada, que ha sido notificada en una misiva al secretario de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres, se produce tan sólo un mes después de que Brasil se suscribiese al acuerdo en diciembre.

Según el documento, Brasil "no deberá participar en cualquier actividad relacionada con el pacto o su implementación". Por su parte, el presidente, Jair Bolsonaro, ha calificado este pacto como un instrumento que "atenta contra la soberanía de Brasil" y es "inadecuado para tratar el problema migratorio".

El Pacto Mundial para una Migración Segura, Ordenada y Regular fue suscrito en la Asamblea General de la ONU y unos 152 países miembros, incluyo Brasil, lo firmaron.

El acuerdo de la ONU, no vinculante, aborda la protección de las personas que migran, cómo integrarlas en nuevos países y cómo devolverlas a sus países de origen. El pacto fue aprobado en julio por todos los países miembro de la ONU excepto Estados Unidos.

Sin embargo, Bolsonaro ha cuestionado en diferentes ocasiones los pactos globales como este y el Acuerdo de París contra el calentamiento global, del cual también ha amenazado con salirse.

Con un récord de 21,3 millones de refugiados en todo el mundo, la ONU comenzó a trabajar en el acuerdo no vinculante después de que más de 1 millón de personas llegaran a Europa en 2015, muchos de ellos huyendo de la guerra civil en Siria y de la pobreza en África.

