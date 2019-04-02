Público
Argelia Bouteflika dimite como presidente de Argelia

El anuncio llega minutos después de que el jefe del Ejército reclamara la aplicación "inmediata" del artículo de la Constitución que permite la inhabilitación del mandatario por motivos de salud.

El hasta ahora presidente de Argelia, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, en una fotografía de archivo de 2014. - REUTERS

El presidente de Argelia, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, anunció hoy oficialmente al Presidente del Consejo Constitucional su decisión de dimitir y poner fin a su mandato como Presidente de la República, según informó la agencia oficial argelina APS.

La decisión de Buteflika ha llegado minutos después de que el jefe del Ejército, Gaid Salá, reclamara la aplicación "inmediata" del artículo de la Constitución que permite la inhabilitación del mandatario por motivos de salud.

Cientos de miles de argelinos se han manifestado en las últimas semanas en numerosas ciudades del país para reclamar la salida del poder de Buteflika y su círculo cercano, una oleada de protestas que arrancó cuando el mandatario anunció su decisión de presentarse a un quinto mandato.

