El 33% de los encuestados respaldarían un Brexit sin acuerdo, incluso si afecta a la economía, mientras que un 14% ha optado por no responder, según una encuesta llevada a cabo por BMG Research para el diario británico The Independent.
La mayoría, un 53%, estaría a favor de posponer la salida de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, lo que abriría el camino a la celebración de un segundo referéndum o una nueva ronda de negociaciones con Bruselas.
Casi la mitad de los británicos, el 49 por ciento, opina que un Brexit sin acuerdo sería una catástrofe económica, cuyo impacto persistiría durante mucho tiempo, frente a un 28 por ciento que no están de acuerdo.
La encuesta se llevó a cabo entre 1.503 adultos, del 4 al 8 de febrero. El próximo 29 de marzo se cumple el final del plazo establecido por Bruselas para que Reino Unido salga del bloque. A menos de dos meses para que llegue ese momento, ni el Gobierno británico y ni el Parlamento han logrado ponerse de acuerdo sobre el tratado de salida.
Relaciones crispadas
El presidente de la Comisión Europea (CE), Jean-Claude Juncker, se mostró el pasado jueves dispuesto a revisar y modificar la declaración política sobre la futura relación de la Unión Europea con el Reino Unido, pero ha rechazado renegociar el acuerdo de retirada, en una reunión con la premier británica, Theresa May.
Además, varios miembros del gabinete de ministros del Gobierno de Theresa May aseguraron a la BBC que, de no producirse un acuerdo de salida de la Unión Europea, la consecuencia derivada podría ser un referéndum de unificación de Irlanda.
