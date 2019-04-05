Público
Brexit May solicita una nueva extensión del brexit hasta el 30 de junio

La primera ministra británica ha escrito al presidente del Consejo Europeo para pedir una extensión de validez del Artículo 50 del Tratado de Lisboa, que establece una de negociación de dos años sobre la retirada de un país comunitario.

Theresa May./Reuters

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, ha escrito al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, para solicitarle una prórroga del brexit hasta el 30 de junio.

En la misiva, hecha pública hoy, la premier pide una extensión del plazo de validez del Artículo 50 del Tratado de Lisboa –que establece un periodo de negociación de dos años sobre la retirada de un país comunitario– del 12 de abril al 30 de junio.

