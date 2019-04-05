El presidente de Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, estudia ofrecer a Reino Unido una prórroga "flexible" de 12 meses para el Brexit, según una fuente de la Unión Europea citada por la cadena británica BBC.
El Gobierno y el opositor Partido Laborista acordaron mantener nuevos contactos este viernes tras mantener conversaciones "productivas" en torno al bloque parlamentario por el acuerdo del brexit.
El encuentro tuvo lugar este jueves, un día después de que la Cámara de los Comunes aprobara por un voto la legislación para forzar a la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, a buscar una prórroga para el brexit y evitar así una salida desordenada de la Unión Europea el 12 de abril.
Horas antes de la votación, May se había reunido con el líder del Partido Laborista, Jeremy Corbyn, tras anunciar que solicitaría una nueva prórroga a la fecha de salida e iniciaría conversaciones con la oposición.
