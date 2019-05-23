La primera ministra de Reino Unido, Theresa May, está preparándose para anunciar su dimisión este viernes, según ha informado el diario británico The Times.

Según este periódico, se espera que la primera ministra anuncie su dimisión tras reunirse este viernes con Graham Brady, el jefe del Comité 1922, el órgano de gobierno del Partido Conservador en el Parlamento.

La jefa del grupo parlamentario del Partido Conservador en la Cámara de los Comunes, Andrea Leadsom, dimitió este miércoles porque no cree que el Gobierno de May vaya a cumplir con el Brexit. Con Leadsom ya son 36 los cargos que han abandonado el Gobierno de May en el marco del Brexit. Sin embargo, esta dimisión se produce en un momento crítico tanto para la primera ministra, que podría vivir sus últimos días en el puesto, como para el divorcio entre Londres y Bruselas.

May lleva en la cuerda floja desde que el acuerdo del Brexit negociado por las partes naufragó por primera vez en Westminster, el pasado 15 de enero. En estos meses ha sumado otras dos derrotas parlamentarias que han desatado una grave crisis política.

La premier se comprometió a dimitir una vez que el acuerdo del Brexit recibiera el visto bueno de sus señorías, y después de arrancar a la Unión Europea un último aplazamiento que ha dado a los británicos hasta el 31 de octubre para prepararse para el divorcio, con o sin pacto.