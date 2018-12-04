El Gobierno británico publicará todo el análisis legal recibido sobre el acuerdo para la salida de la Unión Europea (UE), después de que la Cámara de los Comunes haya aprobado una moción de la oposición que le obliga a hacerlo.
Esta moción aprobada este martes, que acusa al Gobierno de "desacato" al Parlamento por no haber publicado todo el análisis legal recibido sobre el acuerdo de brexit, es una decisión sin precedentes.
La líder conservadora en los Comunes, Andrea Leadsom, anunció que el Ejecutivo difundirá este miércoles el análisis "completo y definitivo" ofrecido por el abogado general del Estado, Geoffrey Cox. Los diputados quieren leer ese informe antes de votar sobre el acuerdo para la salida de la UE y la futura relación bilateral el próximo 11 de diciembre.
Un total de 311 diputados frente a 293 votaron a favor de impulsar un proceso contra el Ejecutivo, al considerar que no fue suficiente el informe resumido ofrecido este lunes ante la cámara por el abogado general del Estado, Geoffrey Cox.
La moción, que conmina al Gobierno a publicar el análisis completo de Cox, fue presentada por el Partido Laborista, el Partido Nacionalista Escocés (SNP), Partido Democrático Unionista (DUP) de Irlanda del Norte -socios del Ejecutivo-, el Partido Liberal Demócrata, el galés Plaid Cymru y los Verdes.
"Nunca antes la Cámara de los Comunes ha acusado a los ministros de desacatar al Parlamento"
Tras el éxito de su texto, el portavoz del brexit laborista, Keir Starmer, dijo que los hechos de hoy "tienen una enorme relevancia política y constitucional". "Nunca antes la Cámara de los Comunes ha acusado a los ministros de desacatar al Parlamento. Es lamentable que el Gobierno haya dejado que las cosas llegarán hasta aquí", afirmó.
Durante el debate de este martes, Leadsom argumentó que divulgar el análisis legal al completo iría en contra "del interés general" y vulneraría el derecho del Ejecutivo a recibir asesoramiento legal confidencial.
Sin embargo, la oposición y algunos conservadores sostuvieron que el brexit presenta circunstancias extraordinarias y los diputados deben tener toda la información disponible antes de votar sobre el acuerdo la semana próxima.
Se espera que la primera ministra, Theresa May, comparezca en las próximas horas ante los Comunes para dar inicio al debate de cinco días sobre el pacto consensuado con Bruselas, al que se oponen diputados dentro y fuera de su partido.
