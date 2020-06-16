Estás leyendo: La Justicia da la razón a un hombre que fue despedido por negarse a matar a dos oseznos

Canadá La Justicia da la razón a un hombre que fue despedido por negarse a matar a dos oseznos

En lugar de disparar a los oseznos, los llevó a un veterinario y después los trasladó a la Asociación de Recuperación de Vida Silvestre de North Island.

Imagen de archivo / Pixabay

MADRID

PÚBLICO

En julio de 2015, Bryce Casavant trabajaba como agente de conservación de la naturaleza y el medio ambiente en la provincia de la Columbia Británica, en Canadá, cuando en una intervención en Port Hardy, en la isla de Vancouver, el agente tuvo que disparar contra un ejemplar hembra de oso pardo que se había introducido en una casa móvil, pero se negó a sacrificar a los dos oseznos que se encontraban cerca de su madre.

El North Island Gazette, informó de que Casavant y otros miembros del Departamento de Bomberos de Port Hardy rescataron a los dos cachorros de oso, atrapados en un árbol después de que su madre fuese abatida, y en lugar de matarlos, los llevó a un veterinario y luego a la Asociación de Recuperación de Vida Silvestre de North Island, cerca de Parksville.

El Sindicato de Empleados Gubernamentales y de Servicios de Columbia Británica, presionó para que Casavant recuperase su puesto

Esta decisión le costó al agente la suspensión de su servicio y sueldo y, más tarde, tras la investigación de los hechos, el despido definitivo. Pero la noticia saltó a los medios y el agente obtuvo una oleada de apoyo, además de la del Sindicato de Empleados Gubernamentales y de Servicios de Columbia Británica, que presionó para que Casavant recuperase su puesto.

El Tribunal califica el despido como improcedente

Cinco años más tarde, Tribunal de Apelaciones de la Columbia Británica acaba de dictaminar que el despido de Bryce Casavant debería haberse abordado en virtud de la Ley de Policía, ya que había estado actuando como un agente provincial especial, y no en virtud de su convenio colectivo y la Junta de Relaciones Laborales, lo que a afectos prácticos anula el despido por improcedente.

La decisión de la corte de apelaciones no obliga a que el Servicio de Conservación lo reincorpore. Actualmente, este agente trabaja en el Ministerio de Bosques, e incluso llegó a postularse para un cargo en 2017.

