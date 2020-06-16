MADRID
En julio de 2015, Bryce Casavant trabajaba como agente de conservación de la naturaleza y el medio ambiente en la provincia de la Columbia Británica, en Canadá, cuando en una intervención en Port Hardy, en la isla de Vancouver, el agente tuvo que disparar contra un ejemplar hembra de oso pardo que se había introducido en una casa móvil, pero se negó a sacrificar a los dos oseznos que se encontraban cerca de su madre.
El North Island Gazette, informó de que Casavant y otros miembros del Departamento de Bomberos de Port Hardy rescataron a los dos cachorros de oso, atrapados en un árbol después de que su madre fuese abatida, y en lugar de matarlos, los llevó a un veterinario y luego a la Asociación de Recuperación de Vida Silvestre de North Island, cerca de Parksville.
El Sindicato de Empleados Gubernamentales y de Servicios de Columbia Británica, presionó para que Casavant recuperase su puesto
Esta decisión le costó al agente la suspensión de su servicio y sueldo y, más tarde, tras la investigación de los hechos, el despido definitivo. Pero la noticia saltó a los medios y el agente obtuvo una oleada de apoyo, además de la del Sindicato de Empleados Gubernamentales y de Servicios de Columbia Británica, que presionó para que Casavant recuperase su puesto.
El Tribunal califica el despido como improcedente
Cinco años más tarde, Tribunal de Apelaciones de la Columbia Británica acaba de dictaminar que el despido de Bryce Casavant debería haberse abordado en virtud de la Ley de Policía, ya que había estado actuando como un agente provincial especial, y no en virtud de su convenio colectivo y la Junta de Relaciones Laborales, lo que a afectos prácticos anula el despido por improcedente.
La decisión de la corte de apelaciones no obliga a que el Servicio de Conservación lo reincorpore. Actualmente, este agente trabaja en el Ministerio de Bosques, e incluso llegó a postularse para un cargo en 2017.
