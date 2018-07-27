Dos jóvenes presentaron denuncias por agresión tras la manifestación del 1 de mayo, un caso en el que los medios franceses sitúan como probable agresor a Alexandre Benalla, el exjefe de seguridad del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, que golpeó ese día a manifestantes haciéndose pasar por policía.
Un vídeo aficionado divulgado por el diario Libération muestra a tres hombres "con un gran parecido" a Benalla, Vincent Crase, responsable de seguridad del partido del presidente Macron, y el policía Philippe Mizerski. En el mismo, se observa a los tres dando indicaciones en un parque a dos manifestantes que habían salido de la protesta principal del 1 de mayo.
Sin embargo, la situación se tensa cuando se dan cuenta de que una chica les está grabando con su móvil.
Es entonces cuando la agarran violentamente para quitarle el aparato, al tiempo que tiran al suelo a su acompañante, denunció el abogado de la joven, Grégory Saint-Michel, en declaraciones a la emisora France Info.
Las imágenes se tomaron tres horas antes de que Benalla fuese grabado golpeando a manifestantes en la plaza de Contrescarpe, un vídeo que desató la mayor crisis política de la era Macron.
Como no se tiene la certeza de quiénes son los supuestos agresores, las dos denuncias fueron presentadas contra X (o agresor desconocido).
Benalla ya está imputado por cargos de violencia contra manifestantes, uso ilegal de distintivos policiales y acceso indebido a imágenes de seguridad pública por su acción de la plaza Contrescarpe.
