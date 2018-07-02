Sánchez acusa a la oposición de desgastar al Gobierno a costa del bienestar ciudadano 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este viernes en Lisboa que los partidos de la oposición no deben querer desgastar al Gobierno "a costa del bienestar de los ciudadanos".
Sánchez, que participó en una cumbre en la capital portuguesa con el presidente de este país y el presidente de la república francesa, indicó que comprende que los partidos de la oposición quieren desgastar al Ejecutivo, "pero me parece una equivocación querer hacerlo a costa de golpear el Estado de Bienestar", apuntó.
No obstante, el presidente del Gobierno precisó que el revés sufrido este viernes en el pleno del Congreso con el rechazo de la senda de estabilidad no va a variar sus planes políticos, que siguen siendo los ya anunciados estos días, y descarta por completo un adelanto electoral.
Así, aseguró que el Gobierno va a presentar unos Presupuestos "para la reconstrucción del Estado de Bienestar, con esta senda o con la anterior, pero este Gobierno quiere cambiar las cosas y transformar la realidad en España".
Por otra parte, Sánchez también fue preguntado por la sentencia que condena a Juana Rivas, y tuvo una tibia contestación. Se limitó a asegurar que el Gobierno respeta y acata las sentencias, "aunque hay sentencias con las que uno se siente más cómodo que con otras. Es lo que puede decir como presidente del Gobierno".
Finalmente, los tres mandatarios pusieron en valor los acuerdos alcanzados en la cumbre sobre interconexiones energéticas entre los tres países, en la que se aprobó la interconexión eléctrica del Golfo de Vizcaya, que duplicará la capacidad de intercambio entre Madrid y París.
Los tres dirigentes, además, mostraron su firme compromiso con las energías renovables y reducción de los gastos de efecto invernadero.
