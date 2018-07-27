La junta directiva de CBS anunció este viernes que investigará las denuncias de acoso sexual contra su director ejecutivo, Leslie Moonves, que ya dejaban sentir sus efectos en las acciones del grupo estadounidense en Wall Street.

"Toda las denuncias de mala conducta personal deben ser tomadas seriamente", señaló en un comunicado CBS, en respuesta a artículos aparecidos en medios locales que mencionan supuestos casos de besos y caricias no deseadas ocurridos hace más de 20 años y otras denuncias recientes.

Las publicaciones señalan que la revista The New Yorker está a punto de publicar un artículo del periodista Ronan Farrow -quien firmó un reportaje sobre los abusos sexuales del productor de Hollywood Harvey Weinstein- con acusaciones de acoso sexual conducta contra Moonves, de 68 años, al frente de CBS desde febrero de 2016.

La cadena se pronunció, sin nombrar directamente a Moonves, tras una primera información en el portal de noticias del espectáculo The Hollywood Reporter, que indicó que la revista The New Yorker no quiso hacer comentarios sobre piezas no publicadas.

"Los directores independientes de CBS se han comprometido a investigar las alegaciones que violan las políticas claras de la compañía en ese sentido", indicó la cadena.

"Tras la conclusión de esa investigación, que involucra acusaciones recientemente reportadas que datan de varias décadas, la Junta revisará prontamente los hallazgos y tomará las medidas apropiadas", agregó.

Además, la nota detalla que las acusaciones contra Moonves se conocen "en medio de una disputa legal" de la compañía e indica que, mientras el litigio continúa, "el equipo de administración de CBS cuenta con el apoyo total de los miembros de la junta".

Tras conocerse las alegaciones y la respuesta de CBS, las acciones de la compañía caían a mitad de la sesión en Wall Street un 7,34 %.