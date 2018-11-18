El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, afirmó el sábado que su país tendrá un informe completo en los dos próximos días sobre la autoría del asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi cometido a principios de octubre en Estambul.
"Tendremos un informe muy completo en los próximos dos días, probablemente el lunes o el martes", dijo Trump a los periodistas en Malibu, en el estado de California, adonde se trasladó este sábado para examinar la situación por los incendios.
"Vamos a salir con un informe sobre lo que pensamos que fue el impacto general y quién lo causó, y quién lo hizo —agregó—. Estamos hablando de un asesinato. No estamos hablando de otra cosa. Hablamos de un asesinato. Por tanto ¿Quién lo hizo?".
El presidente hizo estas declaraciones tras conversar con la directora de la CIA, Gina Haspel, después de las informaciones difundidas ayer por la prensa que apuntaban que esta agencia había concluido que el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, había ordenado el asesinato de Khashoggi, crítico con las autoridades del reino.
No obstante, preguntado al respecto, Trump aseguró que la CIA todavía no ha examinado una posible implicación de Bin Salmán, aunque indicó que Haspel ha estudiado el asunto de cerca.
