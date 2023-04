Cerca de 450 muertes en el Mediterráneo en tres meses: la emergencia migratoria que no preocupa ni a Italia ni a la UE

1/2 🔴 #SAR Op 11/13.04.23 - Tunisian Coast Guard following the boat sinking on Monday off the coast of Sfax recovered today additional 15 bodies incl. 6 females. One of the corpses belonged to a 20-year-old Tunisian national (skipper of the boat). #migrantcrisis #Frontex pic.twitter.com/vZm5JV3JLT