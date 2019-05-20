El chef José Andrés ofrece un empleo a una camarera despedida por dar una comida gratis a un estudiante sin dinero

El chef español José Andrés, dueño de una treintena de restaurantes en Estados Unidos, Puerto Rico y México, ha saltado a los titulares tras ofrecer un empleo en uno de sus restaurantes a Bonnie Kimball, la trabajadora del comedor escolar del instituto Mascoma Valley Regional de Cannan (en New Hampshire, al norte de Estados Unidos), que fue despedida por fiar el menú escolar, valorado en 7 euros, a un estudiante que no tenía dinero en ese. Lo curioso del asunto es que al día siguiente la familia del estudiante pagó la deuda.
Kimball fue despedida en marzo por la empresa Café Services que gestiona el comedor de dicho instituto. La compañía, por su parte, aseguró la semana pasada que había ofrecido a Kimball reincorporarse a la plantilla, pero ella rechazó la oferta porque consideró que la compañía en realidad lo que buscaba era mantener su contrato de gestión del comedor escolar en dicho centro.
La historia de Kimball ha tenido mucho eco en Estados Unidos después de que, además, varios compañeros de Kimball dejaran sus puestos de trabajo. Ante el ruido mediático, José Andrés ha decidido dar un paso y ofrecer un empleo a esta camarera, a la que ha calificado de "heroína".
