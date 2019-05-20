Público
Uber y Cabify Más de 2.000 taxistas interpondrán una querella contra Uber y Cabify

Atribuyen a las compañías VTC delitos como la alteración de precios mediante engaño, administración desleal, blanqueo de capitales, contra la Hacienda pública y contra el derecho de los trabajadores

Concentración de taxistas en las inmediaciones del recinto ferial de Ifema, en Madrid, en el segundo día de la huelga indefinida del sector del taxi | EFE

Concentración de taxistas en las inmediaciones del recinto ferial de Ifema, en Madrid, en el segundo día de la huelga indefinida del sector del taxi | EFE/ARCHIVO

Más de 2.000 taxistas de toda España interpondrán una querella contra Uber y Cabify, entre otras empresas de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), por ocho delitos que van desde la estafa masiva hasta el blanqueo de capitales. Los demandantes son taxistas profesionales coordinados por la asociación Plataforma Integral del Taxi (PIT) y están representados por el exjuez y abogado Elpidio Silva.

Estas demandas se interpondrán de forma individual contra Uber y Cabify, las principales plataformas de intermediación que operan en España, pero también contra "un entramado de sociedades que manejan la mayoría de las VTC en todo el territorio nacional", ha explicado  Tito Álvarez, portavoz de Élite Taxi. Los taxistas darán así un paso más en su particular batalla contra el sector de los VTC, después de que un juzgado de Madrid admitiera a trámite el pasado abril una demanda colectiva contra Uber, Cabify y otras tres empresas por competencia desleal.

En este caso, las demandas, de ser finalmente admitidas a trámite, no tendrán un recorrido civil, sino penal, pues los taxistas atribuyen a las compañías VTC delitos como la alteración de precios mediante engaño, administración desleal, blanqueo de capitales, contra la Hacienda pública y contra el derecho de los trabajadores. Además, "todos estos delitos se están produciendo de forma continuada", ha destacado Álvarez.

El abogado Elpidio José Silva, acompañado de miembros de la Plataforma Integral del Taxi y Élite Taxi Barcelona, tiene previsto presentar en Barcelona esta nueva acción judicial contra las plataformas de alquiler de vehículos con conductor el próximo jueves 23.

