La rama del Partido Comunista de China (PCCh) en la ciudad suroriental de Xiamen ha decidido castigar a sus miembros que "crean en espíritus y seres sobrenaturales en lugar de en el marxismo-leninismo", según informa este lunes el diario oficial Global Times.
De hecho, la comisión disciplinaria local del PCCh ha realizado comprobaciones para descubrir si alguno de sus 70.000 afiliados ha participado en "actividades supersticiosas".
Aquellos que han presentado "problemas" a ojos del Partido deberán rectificar mediante una "autoinspección" que afecta a la participación en "organizaciones religiosas, sectas o grupos supersitciosos", así como a la "asistencia a ceremonias religiosas o el uso de videntes".
Las normas del PCCh reflejan que los afiliados que crean en religiones "deben ser educados"
Estas normas fueron publicadas el pasado mes de agosto, y hasta ahora las autoridades locales han descubierto una veintena de casos en los que funcionarios han infringido la disciplina política del Partido.
Según una fuente anónima de la Oficina de Asuntos Étnicos y Religiosos de Xiamen citada por el Global Times, todos los miembros del PCCh en esta localidad recitaron el juramento de la organización, tuvieron que firmar una carta de compromiso con el ateísmo y el marxismo, y prometieron seguir las reglas y la fe del Partido.
En 2018, el PCCh de Xiamen organizó 31 cursos sobre disciplina en los que participaron más de 2.600 militantes.
El rotativo oficial recuerda que, según las últimas normas disciplinarias del PCCh -publicadas en 2018 por su Comité Central-, los afiliados que crean en religiones "deben ser educados" y se les debe reclamar que se retiren del Partido si la "educación no consigue corregirlos".
