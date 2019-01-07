Denuncian racismo en el desalojo de una mujer negra de un autobús en Móstoles

SOS Racismo ha denunciado que una mujer negra fue expulsada el sábado pasado de un autobús interurbano, junto a su hijo de cuatro años, por la Policía Municipal de Móstoles (Madrid) a petición del conductor por "exceso de aforo", a pesar de que ella poseía su billete.
Según ha relatado SOS Racismo en un comunicado, la mujer, natural de Guinea Ecuatorial, pretendía coger el autobús en Móstoles para volver a su casa en Camarena (Toledo), donde vive con su hijo, pero el conductor se lo trató de impedir al no quedar asientos libres en el vehículo y al no estar permitido viajar de pie.
Desde SOS Racismo aseguran que la mujer había comprado, con tiempo, un billete de ida y vuelta para ella y su hijo, ya que ese trayecto, que sale desde la estación de Méndez Alvaro y pasa posteriormente por Móstoles, suele ser uno de los más concurridos, pero, al llegar al autobús, a las 20.15 horas, ya venía completo.
Según su versión, el conductor, que la "amenazó" con llamar a la Policía, no le ofreció "ninguna otra opción", ni tan siquiera la devolución del importe del billete, por lo que ella se negó a bajar del autobús y el conductor acabó contactando con los agentes municipales de Móstoles.
A los pocos minutos, varios policías locales se personaron en el autobús para tratar de convencer a la mujer de que accediera a bajarse del vehículo, pero, tras la negativa de esta, los agentes tratan de bajarla a la fuerza.
Los hechos fueron grabados por otra viajera con su teléfono móvil y en el vídeo, que ha sido difundido por la asociación en redes sociales, se aprecia cómo la mujer cae por las escaleras directa al suelo en un intento por resistir a los empujones de los policías, que siguen tirando de ella hasta desalojarla del autobús.
Una vez fuera del autobús, se observa cómo los agentes –hasta ocho, según los testigos–, zarandean a la mujer e intentar reducirla con muchas dificultades, ya que la viajera insiste en volver a subir al autobús, llegando a enfrentarse a los agentes con la ayuda de otro hombre.
La presidenta de SOS Racismo, Paula Guerra, ha asegurado en un comunicado que "no es el primer incidente racista" de este tipo que denuncian y se pregunta si "se hubiera producido esta misma violencia si la mujer afectada hubiera sido una española blanca".
Por su parte, la víctima, que aún no ha interpuesto una denuncia, está sopesando hacerlo en los próximos días
