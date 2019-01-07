La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha detenido al dueño de los tres perros de la raza rottweiler que el pasado sábado atacaron a un hombre de 81 años en la carretera que va de Villaverde a Vallecas, en la capital, junto a una zona de polígonos industriales.
Fuentes de la Policía Municipal han confirmado la información que publica hoy El Mundo, que precisa que la detención tuvo lugar la noche del pasado 5 de enero, horas después del incidente.
Los tres perros, que estaban sueltos, fueron localizados y trasladados a las dependencias del Servicio Veterinario de Urgencia de Madrid en Aluche, según este mismo diario. Uno de ellos además tuvo que ser sedado con un dardo por los agentes de la Sección Canina de la Policía Municipal.
Ninguno de los tres animales tenía chip ni documentación en regla, por lo que se detuvo al dueño de los perros, que conforme al relato de El Mundo confirmado a Efe por la Policía Municipal estaba en el patio exterior vallado de una nave de cerámica y cementos situada en el número 470 de la calle de Embajadores, en la carretera que va de Villaverde a Vallecas.
El hombre, con los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas, fue atendido por efectivos del Summa 112 y trasladado herido muy grave al Hospital Universitario La Paz.
Los rottweiler son una de las razas de perros consideradas potencialmente peligrosas en el Real Decreto 287/2002 de 22 de marzo sobre la Tenencia de Animales Potencialmente Peligrosos, junto con bull terrier, staffordshire bull terrier, dogo argentino, fila brasileiro, tosa inu y akita inu.
Este Real Decreto establece que los perros potencialmente peligrosos deberán estar identificados con un microchip, además de llevar obligatoriamente bozal en lugares y espacios públicos y ser conducidos y controlados con cadena o correa no extensible de menos de dos metros.
