Rottweilers Herido muy grave un anciano que fue atacado por tres rottweilers en Madrid

El octogenario tiene los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas.

Foto de archivo de una ambulancia del Summa 112. / EFE

Un hombre de 81 años ha resultado hoy herido muy grave tras ser atacado por tres perros de raza rottweiler que iban sueltos mientras paseaba por la carretera que une los barrios de Villaverde y Vallecas, en Madrid, junto a una zona de polígonos industriales.

Fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 han informado de que han recibido el aviso en torno a las 17.50 horas. El hombre tiene los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas.

Los efectivos del Summa 112 desplazados hasta el lugar de los hechos lo han estabilizado y lo han trasladado herido muy grave al Hospital Universitario La Paz.

