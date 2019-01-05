Un hombre de 81 años ha resultado hoy herido muy grave tras ser atacado por tres perros de raza rottweiler que iban sueltos mientras paseaba por la carretera que une los barrios de Villaverde y Vallecas, en Madrid, junto a una zona de polígonos industriales.
Fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 han informado de que han recibido el aviso en torno a las 17.50 horas. El hombre tiene los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas.
ℹ️ Un hombre de 81 años está en estado muy grave tras ser atacado por tres rottweiler. Ha ocurrido en #Madrid. Intervienen #SUMMA112, @policia y @policiademadrid.— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) 5 de enero de 2019
Más info: https://t.co/S07EMOR3kV pic.twitter.com/Ztr38HrcbV
Los efectivos del Summa 112 desplazados hasta el lugar de los hechos lo han estabilizado y lo han trasladado herido muy grave al Hospital Universitario La Paz.
