WashingtonActualizado:
Estados Unidos, el país más afectado por la pandemia de coronavirus, superó este domingo los cinco millones de casos confirmados de covid-19, con 162.441 fallecidos, según el recuento independiente de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.
Por detrás de EE.UU., que tenía un total de 5.000.603 infecciones a las 10.00 hora local, se sitúan Brasil, con 3.012.412 contagios; la India, con 2.153.010, y Rusia, con 885.718.
Respecto a los fallecidos, EE.UU. también registra el mayor número de decesos en el mundo con 162.441; y le siguen Brasil, con 100.477; México, con 52.006; y el Reino Unido con 46.651.
Los estados más afectados en el país norteamericano por la pandemia son California, con 554.388 casos; Florida, con 526.577; y Texas, con 497.632.
En cuanto a los muertos, Nueva York es el estado más golpeado, con 32.768 fallecidos; seguido de Nueva Jersey, con 15.869; y California, con 10.316.
El balance provisional de muertos -162.441- ha superado ya con creces la cota más baja de las estimaciones iniciales de la Casa Blanca, que proyectó en el mejor de los casos entre 100.000 y 240.000 muertes a causa de la pandemia.
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, rebajó al principio esas estimaciones y se mostró confiado en que la cifra final estaría más bien entre los 50.000 y los 60.000 fallecidos, aunque luego auguró hasta 110.000 muertos, un número que también se ha superado.
Por su parte, el Instituto de Métricas y Evaluaciones de Salud (IHME) de la Universidad de Washington, en cuyos modelos de predicción de la evolución de la pandemia se fija a menudo la Casa Blanca, calcula que para las elecciones presidenciales del 3 de noviembre EE.UU. habrá superado los 250.000 fallecidos y para el 1 de diciembre los 295.000.
