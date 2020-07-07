Estás leyendo: Bolsonaro da positivo por coronavirus y se trata con cloroquina

Público
Público

Covid-19 Bolsonaro da positivo por coronavirus y se trata con cloroquina

El presidente brasileño, uno de los mandatarios más escépticos sobre la gravedad de la pandemia, calificó al virus como una "gripecita".

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro. EFE/ Joédson Alves
El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro. EFE/ Joédson Alves

brasilia

Actualizado:

efe

El presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, de 65 años y uno de los más escépticos del mundo sobre la gravedad del coronavirus, informó este martes que dio positivo por covid-19 y comenzó a ser tratado con cloroquina.

"Comenzó el domingo con una breve indisposición", dijo el propio mandatario a periodistas en su residencia oficial, quien aseguró que se siente "perfectamente bien".

Durante los últimos meses, Bolsonaro ha desafiado casi a diario al virus, al que llegó a calificar de "gripecita", circulando por las calles en plena cuarentena, al asistir a actos públicos sin la máscara preceptiva, abrazando y besando a partidarios sin cuidado alguno y con un desdeño constante frente a la enfermedad. 

(Habrá ampliación).

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público