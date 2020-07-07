brasiliaActualizado:
El presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, de 65 años y uno de los más escépticos del mundo sobre la gravedad del coronavirus, informó este martes que dio positivo por covid-19 y comenzó a ser tratado con cloroquina.
"Comenzó el domingo con una breve indisposición", dijo el propio mandatario a periodistas en su residencia oficial, quien aseguró que se siente "perfectamente bien".
Durante los últimos meses, Bolsonaro ha desafiado casi a diario al virus, al que llegó a calificar de "gripecita", circulando por las calles en plena cuarentena, al asistir a actos públicos sin la máscara preceptiva, abrazando y besando a partidarios sin cuidado alguno y con un desdeño constante frente a la enfermedad.
(Habrá ampliación).
