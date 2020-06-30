Estás leyendo: La UE abre este miércoles sus fronteras a 14 países sin incluir a EEUU, Rusia ni Brasil

La UE abre este miércoles sus fronteras a 14 países sin incluir a EEUU, Rusia ni Brasil

La inclusión de China dependerá de si otorga reciprocidad a los ciudadanos europeos.

Zona de llegadas de la Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/JJ Guillén
Zona de llegadas de la Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/JJ Guillén

bruselas

Actualizado:

agencias

La Unión Europea (UE) abrirá a partir del 1 de julio sus fronteras exteriores, cerradas desde mediados de marzo por la crisis de coronavirus, a catorce países considerados "seguros", entre los que no figuran Estados Unidos, Brasil o Rusia.

Los Estados miembros aprobaron por mayoría cualificada este martes esa lista inicial, que irá revisándose cada dos semanas en función de la evolución de la pandemia.

En el listado de los países "seguros", cuyos nacionales podrán viajar a la UE, figuran Australia, Argelia, Canadá, China, Corea del Sur, Georgia, Japón, Marruecos, Montenegro, Nueva Zelanda, Serbia, Tailandia, Túnez, Uruguay y Ruanda. La inclusión de China dependerá de si otorga reciprocidad a los ciudadanos europeos.

Además, los 27 precisan en el texto de compromiso que los residentes de Andorra, Mónaco, San Marino y el Vaticano deberán ser considerados como residentes de la Unión Europea en lo que se refiere al paso fronterizo.

España abrirá sus fronteras a 15 países extracomunitarios

Este mismo martes, la portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado que la reapertura de las fronteras españolas se pondrá en marcha entre el 2 y 3 de julio a los países de la lista pactada por la Unión Europea.

En cuanto a Marruecos y China, la ministra portavoz ha afirmado que se pedirá reciprocidad. "Se abrirán las fronteras cuando estos estados permitan la entrada de españoles en su territorio", ha explicado. 

