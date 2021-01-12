MADRIDActualizado:
Reino Unido registró en 2020 el mayor crecimiento anual de muertes desde la II Guerra Mundial debido a la pandemia de la covid-19 y de acuerdo con las cifras divulgadas este martes por la Oficina Nacional de Estadísticas (ONS). Un total de 697.000 personas fallecieron el pasado año, un 15% más que el promedio de muertes registradas en años anteriores, y el porcentaje más alto correspondiente a un periodo de doce meses desde 1940, de acuerdo con la ONS.
Los datos pueden todavía aumentar más por el incremento de los fallecimientos de la covid-19, a causa de la propagación de una nueva cepa del coronavirus. "Como muchos países, el Reino Unido estaba mal preparado para este tipo de pandemia", señala Richard Murray, director del King's Fund, una organización benéfica que trabaja para mejorar la salud y el bienestar social de la población. "En una pandemia, los errores cuestan vidas. Las decisiones de entrar en confinamientos han sido lentas, y el Gobierno ha fracasado en aprender de errores pasados o de las experiencias de otros países", agregó.
El Gobierno británico fue duramente criticado por retrasar el pasado marzo la decisión de confinar el país para contener la extensión de la covid-19. En la actualidad, Reino Unido se encuentra bajo un confinamiento estricto por la subida de casos hasta mediados de febrero.
Según las últimas cifras oficiales, Reino Unido ha registrado 46.169 nuevas infecciones y 529 muertes, por debajo de los 68.053 contagios y 1.325 del viernes, pero el número total de fallecidos por coronavirus desde el comienzo de la pandemia supera ya los 80.000.
