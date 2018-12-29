Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Crimea Rusia finaliza una valla de 60 kilómetros que separa Crimea de Ucrania

El proyecto, que se inició en 2015, finaliza en un momento en el que la tensión entre los gobiernos de Ucrania y Rusia incrementa. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una bandera rusa ondea sobre la embajada de Rusia en Kiev (Ucrania) hoy, 27 de diciembre de 2018. Manifestantes exigen, a las puertas de la embajada, que se investigue la desaparición de 15 tártaros de Crimea y activistas proucranianos durante la anexión

EFE/ Sergey Dolzhenko

Rusia terminó este jueves de instalar la valla entre la península de Crimea y el territorio de Ucrania, según informó el Departamento de Guardafronteras del Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB).

El Kremlin considera que Crimea es territorio ruso porque así lo decidieron los crimeos en referéndum en 2014, pero Ucrania (a la que la península perteneció entre 1954 y 2014) aún aspira a recuperarla. 

Son más de 60 kilómetros de valla en la zona del istmo de Perekop con varios cientos de sensores y cámaras de seguridad que buscan impedir la incursión de grupos de saboteadores ucranianos, según explica la nota oficial.

Esta escala de tensión viene precedida por el estado de excepción declarado en Ucrania tras un choque naval con Rusia el pasado 26 de diciembre.

Esta valla también propone prevenir la violación de la frontera y actividades de contrabando, tanto de armas y municiones, como de otros artículos, como tabaco, bebidas alcohólicas y narcóticos.

Cómo funciona

En caso de incursión, los sensores emitirán la señal de alarma, lo que pone en funcionamiento las cámaras situadas en el lugar de la infracción, que pueden funcionar en condiciones de escasa visibilidad.

Además de la valla, que comenzó a tenderse en 2015, el FSB destacó que hay otros métodos tecnológicos de protección de la frontera.

Crimea, que tiene más de 2.500 kilómetros de costa, está unido al resto del continente europeo únicamente por el istmo de Perekop, que tiene unos 8 kilómetros de ancho. Además, la península está unida desde mayo pasado al resto de Rusia por un puente de unos 17 kilómetros de largo que cruza el estrecho de Kerch.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas