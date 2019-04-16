Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Debate en el Parlamento Europeo sobre la detención de Julian Assange

El pleno de la Eurocámara celebra un debate sobre el caso del fundador del portal WikiLeaks, a petición del grupo de los Verdes y la Izquierda Unitaria Europea.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del Pleno del Parlamento Europeo. | REUTERS

Imagen de archivo del Pleno del Parlamento Europeo. | REUTERS

El pleno del Parlamento Europeo (PE) debate este martes sobre el caso del fundador del portal WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, detenido en Londres, y su posible extradición a Estados Unidos. El nuevo punto en el orden del día se introdujo en el pleno a petición del grupo de los Verdes y la Izquierda Unitaria Europea, grupos de los que en la Eurocámara forman parte Podemos, BNG, ERC, Equo e IU. El debate no llevará aparejada una resolución por falta de apoyos del resto de grupos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas