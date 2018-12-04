Los Carabineros de Palermo, en Sicilia, detuvieron a 46 personas acusadas de asociación mafiosa, entre ellas el considerado nuevo jefe de Cosa Nostra, la mafia siciliana, Settimio Mineo, quien había tomado las riendas de la organización tras la muerte de Toto Riina.
La operación denominada "Cupola 2.0" ha permitido documentar la constitución de la nueva organización de Cosa Nostra en Palermo y arrestar a 46 presuntos miembros, según informaron este martes los Carabineros en un comunicado.
Entre ellos se encuentra Settimio Mineo, de 80 años, jefe del "mandamento" de Pagliarelli (los diferentes distritos en los que se organiza Cosa Nostra) y considerado por los investigadores el nuevo "jefe de jefes" de la mafia siciliana.
Los detalles de la operación se darán en una rueda de prensa durante la mañana, informaron las fuentes.
Según los medios de comunicación, Mineo, que posee una joyería en el centro de Palermo, fue designado nuevo jefe tras la muerte del encarcelado Toto Riina en noviembre del año pasado y la ausencia de Matteo Messina Denaro, en paradero desconocido desde hace 25 años.
Mineo ya fue condenado por mafia a 5 años en el llamado Maxiproceso contra Cosa Nostra tras las investigaciones del juez Giovanni Falcone y después volvió a ser arrestado y cumplió una condena de 11 años.
Su designación como "jefe de jefes" se produjo tras una nueva reunión de la llamada "comisión provincial" de Cosa Nostra, que no se reunía desde hace años debido a las detenciones de los diferentes jefes.
Sobre el resto de detenidos pesan las acusaciones de asociación mafiosa, extorsión, ficticia posesión de bienes, posesión ilegal de armas, entre otras.
