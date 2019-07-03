La Comisión Europea ha decidido finalmente no abrir un expediente a Italia por su elevada deuda pública, un proceso que en última instancia podría haber supuesto la imposición de una multa de 3.500 millones, al haber constatado que las medidas aprobadas por el Gobierno italiano corrigen las deficiencias presupuestarias detectadas.
Bruselas ha tomado esta decisión apenas un mes después de determinar que estaba "justificada" la apertura de un procedimiento por déficit excesivo por el criterio de deuda después de haber analizado el paquete de medidas cuyo impacto en las cuentas públicas se estima en 7.600 millones de euros.
"La Comisión ha concluido que un procedimiento por déficit excesivo por la deuda ya no está justificado en este momento", ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa el comisario de Asuntos Económicos y Monetarios, Pierre Moscovici, quien sin embargo ha subrayado que esta decisión "no es el fin del camino" porque Bruselas supervisará "detenidamente" la adopción de los ajustes prometidos.
