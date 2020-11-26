madridActualizado:
Los 32.000 despidos que ejecutará The Walt Disney Company no serán suficientes para compensar las pérdidas que estima para el cierre del actual año fiscal: unos 2.400 millones de euros. La multinacional advierte de que muy posiblemente tenga que adoptar medidas adicionales, que pueden ir desde la obtención de financiación adicional, pasando por la interrupción del pago de dividendos futuros e incluso suspender contribuciones a planes médicos de jubilación.
La importancia de las pérdidas se pone de manifiesto en la comparación con los beneficios del pasado año, que ascendieron a un total de 9.356 millones de euros. Los números rojos no son exclusivos de los parques de ocio de Disney (cuyas ganacias cayeron un 37%), también afectan a los ingresos de los estudios cinematográficos (que retrocedieron un 13%).
Pero no todo han sido números rojos
Aunque los beneficios de los partes de ocio hayan sido nulos, la multinacional ha obtenido buenos resultados en otros sectores de negocio. Los confinamientos han favorecido a ciertos sectores mediáticos en donde la compañía tiene un importante protagonismo: las cuotas de audiencia de los canales de televisión de Disney registraron un aumento del 14% de sus ingresos y el negocio de los servicios de suscripción de la plataforma Disney+ creció un 81%. En su primer año de vida, Disney+ cuenta con 73,7 millones de abonados, a los que sumar otros 10,3 millones de usuarios de pago de ESPN+ y 36.6 millones de suscriptores de Hulu.
