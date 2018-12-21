El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, planea retirar de Afganistán a unos 7.000 militares, la mitad de los 14.000 que tiene desplegados en ese país, según informaron este viernes medios estadounidenses.
Trump tomó esta determinación al mismo tiempo que la anunciada este miércoles de retirarse de Siria, según fuentes del Pentágono. La decisión, además, se conoce poco después de que anunciase este viernes su dimisión el hasta ahora jefe del Pentágono, el general James Mattis, por desacuerdos con Trump.
Trump fue elegido presidente con la promesa de replegar al máximo las tropas estadounidenses en el exterior, aunque hasta ahora Mattis y otros asesores le habían convencido de mantener o incluso ampliar la presencia en algunos países. El repliegue de la mitad del contingente en Afganistán se ve como un primer paso en el cumplimiento de esa promesa de reducir al máximo la presencia militar estadounidense, aunque muchos alertan de que puede aumentar el caos en el país.
Las tropas estadounidenses en Afganistán dejaron de combatir en 2014 y están dedicadas actualmente a entrenar y orientar a las fuerzas afganas, así como a labores de contraterrorismo contra Al Qaeda y el Estado Islámico.
Pese a ello, los ataques aéreos de EEUU se han situado este 2018 en máximos desde el inicio de la guerra hace 17 años. La Casa Blanca anunció este miércoles que EEUU ha empezado ya el repliegue de sus 2.000 militares en Siria después de que Trump proclamase la derrota del Estado Islámico (EI) en ese país.
