Dron Un dron transporta un riñón para un trasplante en diez minutos

El cirujano responsable de la operación, que tuvo lugar en el Hospital Universitario de Maryland, cree que "de aquí a cinco años empezaremos a ver entregas de órganos de forma más habitual" a cag estos pequeños vehículos aéreos no tripulados.

El dron que transporta un riñón para un trasplante aterriza en el hospital. / UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICAL CENTER

La nave se posó de madrugada en el techo del Hospital Universitario de Maryland con un riñón a bordo. Había recorrido 4,5 kilómetros en diez minutos, la paciente pudo ser operada y el trasplante fue un éxito. Lo más curioso, quizás, es que el vehículo no se trataba de un helicóptero, sino de un dron.

"Creo que de aquí a unos cinco años empezaremos a ver entregas de órganos de forma más habitual", declaró a la agencia AFP el cirujano Joseph Scalea, que dirigió la intervención.

La exitosa entrega abre la posibilidad a otro tipo de productos, aunque en esta ocasión la policía cerró al tráfico las calles de Baltimore que sobrevoló la minúscula aeronave, que se desplazó por la ciudad a unos 120 metros del asfalto.


La cuestión principal es que la entrega llegue a tiempo, algo que se complica si el transporte se realiza por carretera, debido al tráfico. El año pasado, el 4% de los envíos sufrieron un retraso de más de dos horas.

Asimismo el 1,5% de los órganos no llegaron a su destino, según la institución que gestiona las donaciones de órganos, que suelen ser transportados en vuelos regulares o en avionetas fletadas para la ocasión. Hasta la llegada de los drones, claro...

