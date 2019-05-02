La nave se posó de madrugada en el techo del Hospital Universitario de Maryland con un riñón a bordo. Había recorrido 4,5 kilómetros en diez minutos, la paciente pudo ser operada y el trasplante fue un éxito. Lo más curioso, quizás, es que el vehículo no se trataba de un helicóptero, sino de un dron.
"Creo que de aquí a unos cinco años empezaremos a ver entregas de órganos de forma más habitual", declaró a la agencia AFP el cirujano Joseph Scalea, que dirigió la intervención.
La exitosa entrega abre la posibilidad a otro tipo de productos, aunque en esta ocasión la policía cerró al tráfico las calles de Baltimore que sobrevoló la minúscula aeronave, que se desplazó por la ciudad a unos 120 metros del asfalto.
In the first-ever advancement in human medicine and aviation technology, a Univ. of Md. unmanned aircraft delivered a donor kidney to surgeons @UMMC for successful transplantation into a patient w/ kidney failure. @UMmedschool @UofMaryland @TheLLF https://t.co/4xHfKAf32O pic.twitter.com/3w36uMq8wx— Univ. of Maryland Medical Center (@UMMC) 26 de abril de 2019
La cuestión principal es que la entrega llegue a tiempo, algo que se complica si el transporte se realiza por carretera, debido al tráfico. El año pasado, el 4% de los envíos sufrieron un retraso de más de dos horas.
Asimismo el 1,5% de los órganos no llegaron a su destino, según la institución que gestiona las donaciones de órganos, que suelen ser transportados en vuelos regulares o en avionetas fletadas para la ocasión. Hasta la llegada de los drones, claro...
