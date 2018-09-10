EEUU anuncia el cierre de la misión palestina en Washington

El Gobierno estadounidense anunció este lunes el cierre de la oficina de la Organización para la Liberación de Palestina (OLP) en Washington, a la que acusó de no haber dado pasos para retomar las "negociaciones directas y significativas" con Israel.
"La Administración ha determinado que, tras una revisión cuidadosa, la Delegación General de la Organización para la Liberación de Palestina (OLP) en Washington debería cerrar", afirmó la portavoz del Departamento de Estado de EE.UU., Heather Nauert, en un comunicado.
Nauert justificó la decisión al asegurar que la OLP no ha adoptado medidas "para avanzar en el comienzo de negociaciones directas y significativas con Israel". "Al contrario -remarcó la portavoz-, el liderazgo de la OLP ha condenado un plan de paz de EE.UU. que aún no ha visto, y rechazado involucrarse con el Gobierno estadounidense con respecto a los esfuerzos de paz".
"Estados Unidos continúa creyendo que las negociaciones directas entre ambas partes son el único camino hacia adelante (...) No nos estamos retirando de nuestros esfuerzos de alcanzar una paz duradera e integral", concluye la nota.
John Bolton, asesor de seguridad nacional del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, agregó que la decisión "refleja la preocupación del Congreso (estadounidense) respecto a los intentos palestinos de promover una investigación sobre Israel en la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI, en La Haya)".
"El Gobierno de Trump no mantendrá abierta la oficina cuando los palestinos se niegan a dar pasos para comenzar negociaciones directas y significativas con Israel", subrayó Bolton, en un discurso organizado por el centro conservador Federalist Society. "Estados Unidos apoya un proceso de paz directo y robusto -añadió-, y no permitiremos que la CPI, ni ninguna otra organización, restrinja el derecho de Israel a defenderse".
La Autoridad Nacional Palestina (ANP) remitió el pasado mayo una denuncia contra Israel por los asentamientos y la muerte de cientos de palestinos, pero de momento, la Fiscalía de la CPI no ha abierto una investigación plena. Esta decisión del Gobierno de Trump se suma a otras tomadas recientemente en la misma dirección, como la suspensión de la financiación a la Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados Palestinos (UNRWA) o el polémico reconocimiento de Jerusalén como capital de Israel y el traslado a esta ciudad de su embajada
