EEUU anuncia una reducción sustancial de sus tropas en Afganistán e Irak

WASHINGTON
El secretario de Defensa en funciones, Christopher C. Miller, ha anunciado este martes oficialmente la retirada de tropas de EEUU en Afganistán hasta dejarlas en 2.500 efectivos el 15 de enero de 2021, y un número similar en Irak.
Miller remarcó en una intervención en la sede del Departamento de Defensa que la decisión no supone un cambio de política, y es coherente con los objetivos estratégicos de Estados Unidos. Actualmente, Estados Unidos mantiene cerca de 4.500 militares en Afganistán y 3.000 en Irak.
La sustancial reducción de tropas ordenada por el presidente saliente, Donald Trump, se producirá apenas unos días antes de la toma de posesión de su sucesor, el presidente electo Joe Biden.
Trump despidió de manera fulminante el pasado 9 de noviembre el hasta entonces jefe del Pentágono, Mark Esper, una decisión esperada después de que el jefe militar se opuso este verano al plan del mandatario de desplegar militares en la represión de las protestas contra la violencia policial que sacudieron el país.
A la par, y en el mismo mensaje a través de Twitter, el mandatario anunció la designación como nuevo secretario de Defensa en funciones de Miller, hasta entonces director de Contraterrorismo.
A finales de febrero, los talibanes y EEUU firmaron un histórico acuerdo en Doha por el que los estadounidenses anunciaban la retirada de sus tropas en un periodo de 14 meses, al tiempo que los insurgentes se comprometían a evitar que el territorio afgano pudiera prestar apoyo alguno a actividades terroristas en el futuro.
Además, los talibanes se comprometieron a liberar a un millar de miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad afganas y Kabul debería hacer lo propio con otros 5.000 insurgentes, un proceso que tras sucesivos desacuerdos se completó en septiembre, lo que dio inicio ese mismo mes a las ansiadas conversaciones intraafganas en Doha.
