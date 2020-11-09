Estás leyendo: Trump despide de manera fulminante al secretario de Defensa

Trump despide de manera fulminante al secretario de Defensa

Mark Esper figuraba en la lista de posibles despidos por parte del presidente saliente después de que éste se opusiera a la propuesta del mandatario de enviar unidades militares para sofocar los disturbios en distintas ciudades del país este verano.

Donald Trump y Mark Esper
El presidente saliente Donald Trump junto al secretario de Defensa defenestrado en una imagen de julio de 2019. Michael Reynolds / EFE

madrid

efe

El presidente saliente de Estados Unidos, Donald Turmp, anunció este lunes el despido fulminante del secretario de Defensa, Mark Esper, dos días después de que se conociera su derrota en las elecciones del pasado 3 noviembre frente al candidato demócrata, Joe Biden.

"Tengo el placer de anunciar que Christopher C. Miller, el altamente respetado director del Centro Nacional de Contraterrorismo (confirmado de manera unánime por el Senado), será el secretario de Defensa interino, con efecto inmediato", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

"Chris hará un gran trabajo. Mark Esper ha concluido su labor. Me gustaría agradecerle por sus servicios", agregó el mandatario.

El nombre de Esper figuraba en la lista de posibles despidos por parte de Trump después de que se opusiera a la propuesta del mandatario de enviar unidades militares para sofocar los disturbios en distintas ciudades del país este verano tras la muerte bajo custodia policial del ciudadano afroamericano, George Floyd.

"La opción del uso de tropas en activo en el papel de garantes de la ley debería ser solo empleado como último recurso, y solo en las situaciones más urgentes y extremas. No estamos en una de esas situaciones ahora", afirmó entonces Esper en una conferencia de prensa desde el Pentágono.

Formado en la academia militar de West Point y con experiencia tanto en el Gobierno como en el sector privado, Esper fue designado por Trump como jefe del Pentágono en junio de 2019.

