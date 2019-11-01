Cuatro personas han muerto y varias más resultaron heridas en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar en una fiesta de Halloween con más de un centenar de asistentes que se celebraba en Orinda (California, EE.UU.), según informó este viernes la Policía.
Los hechos se produjeron la noche del jueves en una gran casa alquilada y en la que se estaba celebrando una fiesta anunciada en las redes sociales como "Fiesta en la mansión de Airbnb" durante la noche de Halloween.
La Policía de Orinda, una población residencial y acomodada a las afueras de San Francisco, recibió una llamada a las 22.45 hora local y cuando llegó al lugar halló tres muertos, otros cuatro heridos (uno de los cuales fallecería en el hospital) y a decenas de personas que habían acudido a la fiesta. Por el momento, la Policía evitó informar si se ha practicado alguna detención o si hay algún sospechoso, y tampoco ofreció detalles sobre la identidad de las víctimas mortales.
En declaraciones a la prensa local, el propietario de la casa y responsable del alquiler, Michael Wang, explicó que la chica que cerró el alquiler le dijo que iba a celebrar una reunión familiar con en torno a una docena de asistentes.
Por su parte, Airbnb, con sede en la vecina San Francisco, indicó que la fiesta no estaba autorizada porque el propietario así lo indicaba en su anuncio en la plataforma, y procedió a retirar el alojamiento de la red y a expulsar a la persona que había cerrado el alquiler. De los tres heridos confirmados, uno de ellos se encuentra en situación crítica, otro en situación grave y el tercero ya ha recibido el alta hospitalaria.
Un día antes de que tuviese lugar el tiroteo de Orinda, un hecho similar ocurrió en otra fiesta de Halloween en el sur de California, en Long Beach, donde tres personas murieron y otras nueve resultaron heridas.
Halloween es tradicionalmente una fecha especialmente violenta en Estados Unidos, en la que las estadísticas de robos, asesinatos y tiroteos aumentan de forma considerable con respecto al resto del año.
