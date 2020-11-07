Estás leyendo: El jefe de gabinete de Trump, Mark Meadows, da positivo por coronavirus

EEUU El jefe de gabinete de Trump, Mark Meadows, da positivo por coronavirus

Una semana antes de las elecciones, Marc Short, el jefe de gabinete del vicepresidente Mike Pence, también dio positivo, al igual que su asesor político Marty Obst, su asistente personal y otras dos personas. Meadows es la última persona que contrae la enfermedad del equipo de Donald Trump.

Fotografía tomada el pasado 25 de octubre en la que se registró al jefe de gabinete de la Casa Blanca, Mark Meadows, en Washington DC (EE.UU.)
Fotografía tomada el pasado 25 de octubre en la que se registró al jefe de gabinete de la Casa Blanca, Mark Meadows, en Washington DC (EE.UU.). Yuri Gripas / EFE

Washington

efe

El jefe de gabinete de la Casa Blanca, Mark Meadows, ha dado positivo por coronavirus, según informaron medios de comunicación citando a fuentes de su entorno. La noticia saltó coincidiendo con el discurso que el candidato demócrata, Joe Biden, pronunció la noche del viernes aunque, según la cadena CNN y el diario The Hill, no está claro cuándo dio positivo.

La última aparición pública de Meadows fue la noche del martes, después del cierre de los centros de votación, donde estuvo junto al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y sus familiares.

Además, visitó las oficinas de su campaña esa misma tarde y una asesora, Nick Trainer, también ha dado positivo por la misma enfermedad. De acuerdo con el diario The Washington Post, en ninguno de los dos actos Meadows llevó mascarilla ni guardó la distancia de precaución, y se desconoce si hay más casos en el equipo del republicano. Por su parte, la Casa Blanca no ha publicado ningún comunicado oficial tras conocerse la noticia.

Meadows es la última persona que contrae la enfermedad del equipo de Trump, quien también dio positivo y llegó a estar hospitalizado en octubre. El brote de la covid-19 no sólo ha afectado a Trump y a su esposa, Melania Trump, sino a varios ayudantes del presidente.

Una semana antes de las elecciones, Marc Short, el jefe de gabinete del vicepresidente Mike Pence, dio positivo a la vez que su asesor político Marty Obst y su asistente personal, que viajaba con él y le acompañaba durante buena parte del día, además de otras dos personas de su equipo.

En octubre, se identificaron dos focos de contagio del virus: el acto de presentación el sábado 26 de septiembre de la nominada a jueza del Tribunal Supremo Amy Coney Barret en la Casa Blanca, donde asistieron al menos siete personas con casos ahora confirmados, y los preparativos para el primer debate presidencial del martes pasado en Cleveland (Ohio).

